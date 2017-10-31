Power (cord) to the people!

A string of work lights of the kind used by contractors let customers know the Dresden Take Out was open for business while the power was out to the rest of the neighborhood

DRESDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Many people in the small town of Dresden may not have power, but they could still grab coffee and a sandwich Monday night, thanks to a lot of extension cords.

The Dresden Take Out, a small store on Route 27, was able to open using a generator and multiple extension cords running into the store from the parking lot. The cords powered a coffee machine, pizza oven and a few other devices. One of the cords also connected to a series of contractors' work lights hung from the ceiling.

The credit card scanner at the Dresden Take Out was not hooked up to the generator so all transactions were cash-only

There wasn't enough power for the gas pumps, and all transactions were cash-only, no credit cards could be processed. But that didn't matter to locals. On a very dark evening in the village, the store was an island of light, a chance to get out, get a snack, share stories of trees, wind, wires and generators (or the lack of them), and make the long wait for power a bit less lonely.

Extending from the generator in the parking lot of the Dresden Take Out, a series of extension cords powered the store's coffee maker and pizza oven

