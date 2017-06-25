Potential shark sighting in Wells Beach

ENSENADA, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 15: Great White Sharks seasonally gather off the coast of Guadalupe Island; divers dive inside cages off the boat Nautilus Explorer in order to safely swim with the sharks. (Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, 2016 Dave J Hogan)

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - On Sunday, June 25th, a man on a paddleboat saw what he believed to be a 12-foot great white shark near the Wells Beach and North Beach line, reported Wells police Sgt. Chad Arrowsmith.

The sighting took place around 1 p.m., and local police had citizens clear the water as a precaution.

When the harbor master was checking the harbor, two more reports were listed of a shark fin sighting. The individual citing the third report believed that the creature was a basking shark.

People were allowed back in the water by 3:15 p.m. when searchers saw no sharks in the harbor after several passes through.

Arrowsmith believes this is the first shark sighting report of the year.

