Post storm swell delivers delight to surfers

Swell seas at Pine Point (Photo: WCSH)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- After Tuesday's Nor'Easter blew into Southern Maine's coast, surfers waited for the right time to hit the water. While Tuesday's waves were towering at an impressive 15 feet or more, the surge pushed too much water on to shore, causing waves to break further out and making conditions exhausting for even experienced surfers.

Wednesday, however, was a much different story; it was the perfect kind of surf day the water sport enthusiasts were hoping for. Once the surge washed out, the storm swell boasted on average eight foot consistent waves. Ideal offshore winds and sunny skies added to the sought after conditions, attracting dozens of board baring Mainers to Pine Point Beach to catch a set.

Alex Winthrop was out taking advantage of the waves at the Scarborough beach. Winthrop says he only started surfing in the fall but immediately fell in love with it, "It such a contrast to the way that I've lived the last five winters of my life here," he said as he explained what it's like to surf during the Winter season. Instead of being inside, he's seized the chance to connect with nature all year long, and he says Maine has so much beauty to see and experience, "It's great to be able to just dive right in."

