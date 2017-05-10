The United States Post Service (USPS) logo is displayed at a branch in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, April 17, 2012. (Photo: Bloomberg, 2012 Bloomberg)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A clerk from Augusta has pleaded guilty of stealing mail while being a U.S. Postal Service employee.

Amanda Wentzell faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. According to court documents, a person in the town of Temple complained that his son had not received a prepaid debit card sent to him in the mail.

An investigation uncovered that Wentzell had activated the debit card and used it to buy two separate items. The investigation then expanded and it showed Wentzell had been rifling through and opening several pieces of mail between April and August of 2016 that were being processed by the post office.

The case was handled fy the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the United State Postal Service.

