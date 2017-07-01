WCSH
Possible tornado on Sebago Lake

RAYMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Tornado warning dropped for Cumberland County but some storm watches remain in place. Video of the Sebago Lake storm Courtesy of Bob Zimmerman of Yarmouth.

WCSH 3:58 PM. EDT July 01, 2017

