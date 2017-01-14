Portlanders support Muslim-owned businesses

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

People in Portland shopped at Muslim-owned businesses Saturday as part of an effort to reduce Islamophobia.

The initiative, "Muslim-owned Business Buy-In," was organzied by Progressive Portland, a grassroots group aimed at tackling social issues.

Portland mayor Ethan Strimling shopped at a number of Muslim-owned businesses, including Peace Food Market. He encouraged people to participate in the event during his state of the city speech on Monday.

"We're a welcoming city and we are going to make sure that anybody who's here is going to feel welcome," said Strimling.

The push to reduce Islamophobia both in Maine and nationwide comes after police said a man allegedly used a baseball to break the windows of the Ahram Halal Market on Forest Avenue on Christmas Eve.

Asma Farah, a cashier at the Peace Food Market, said she believes this program will help in the effort.

"This city really values diversity and diversity is kind of what makes Portland what it is, and I think that's what makes it a gem among a lot of East Coast towns," said Farah.

These businesses participated:

Ahram Halal Market (630 Forest Ave.)

Ameera Bread Company (845 Forest Ave. and Portland Market House at 28 Monument Way)

Babylon Restaurant (1192 Forest Ave.)

Banadir Halal Market (1190 Forest Ave.)

Jazeera Market (625 Forest Ave.)

Makkah Market (34 Vannah Av.)

Peace Food Market (21 Chestnut St.)

Portland Halal Market (269 St. John St.)

Sindbad Market (710 Forest Ave.)

The event continues on Sunday.

