'Serious' crash involving pedestrian closes Portland avenue

(Photo: Twitter/@nevin_duffey)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A person was involved in a "serious pedestrian accident" Thursday night in Portland.

Police said the victim involved was taken to the hospital, but it was not immediately clear whether they were injured.

The crash happened on Washington Avenue nearby Anania's variety store, according to witnesses. Police said traffic was detoured at Inverness and Presumpscot streets.

© 2017 WCSH-TV