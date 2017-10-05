WCSH
'Serious' crash involving pedestrian closes Portland avenue

Liam Nee, WCSH 11:48 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A person was involved in a "serious pedestrian accident" Thursday night in Portland.

Police said the victim involved was taken to the hospital, but it was not immediately clear whether they were injured.

The crash happened on Washington Avenue nearby Anania's variety store, according to witnesses. Police said traffic was detoured at Inverness and Presumpscot streets.

