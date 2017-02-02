Preview of the Portland Museum of Art's grand reopening

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Portland Museum of Art (PMA) is celebrating its grand reopening Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.

Founded in 1882, the PMA is the state's largest and oldest public art institution and has around 140,000 visitors per year, changing exhibitions annually just under a dozen times.

NEWS CENTER's 207 will provide full coverage of the event, taking you behind the scenes while hearing from leaders of the project.

- Beginning at 6 p.m., a Facebook Live of the digital projection planned for the museum's façade.

- At 7 p.m., a look inside the building to show you the physical process of renovating the inside.

- Hear from the museum director and chief curator about why they made the changes they did and what their vision for the museum is.

- See the new interactive features; how the galleries were designed to draw you from room to room, how kiosks provide more information and context about the art at hand and encourage you to get drawing.

(They even include social media posts! For example, if you see a painting of Mt. Katahdin, you can also see Instagram photos that are geotagged in the area.)

Rob Caldwell, Caroline Cornish and Rob Nesbitt will have more Friday! Stay tuned.

