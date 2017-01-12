Portland proposal looks to rename Franklin Street to 'Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue'

Top: Gabe Souza/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images | Bottom: Street sign for Martin Luther King Jr avenue, 1980. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images) (Photo: Afro American Newspapers via Getty / Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The push is on to name a street in Portland after civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Next week, the Portland City Council's Transportation Committee will discuss a proposal to rename Franklin Street "Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue."

A public hearing will also be held on the matter next month.

"This is a long overdue recognition in Portland," said Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, chair of the Sustainability & Transportation Committee.

"The Portland branch of the NAACP has worked for several decades to realize a permanent memorial for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and we're thrilled that we are no at a place in which we can honor this great American hero of African-American descent here in Portland," said state Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, who also serves as president of the Portland NAACP organization.

As Dr. King once said, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter," said Mayor Ethan Strimling. "When we find ways to honor Dr. King's legacy, we remind everyone of his mesage of hope, justice and courage; a message we'd do well to live out each day. I want to thank my colleagues for speaking out and moving this initiative forward."

