Portland Police searching for man accused of groping 18-year-old student

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Portland are searching for a man accused of groping an 18-year-old high school student.

Portland Police said the student, a young woman, was groped from behind just before 10:30 a.m. Friday while she was reaching into her parked car in the area of Oxford and Chestnut streets.

The woman quickly yelled, police said, drawing the attention of another student passing by and causing the man to flee on foot. He was last seen running on Chestnut Street toward Cumberland Avenue.

Police said the teenager, who was not injured, immediately returned to Portland High School and reported the incident to the school resource officer and staff.

The suspect was described to police as a white man about 20 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall with short blonde hair, a slender yet muscular build, a clean-shaven face and dressed in a light gray shirt and dark blue sweat pants with a University of Maine logo on one leg.

Police have searched the area and were in the process of collecting video from nearby businesses. Additional patrols near the school have been implemented.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.

