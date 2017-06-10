WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Portland Police make DUI arrest after car placed on side

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 7:46 PM. EDT June 10, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police have arrested a driver that managed to drive recklessly enough to put their Honda CRV on its' side. 

At 7:30 p.m. Portland Police Department tweeted:

"In the area of 505 St. John Street, the operator of this vehicle was lucky to only be arrested for OUI. No injuries and the road is open."

 

The subject of this story will be updated if identification is released.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories