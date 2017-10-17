Portland moves ahead with plan to ban most pesticide

Pest control technician using portable spray rig (Photo: Huntstock via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Portland City Council committee has signed off on a pesticide restriction ordinance.

City officials say Portland's ordinance would align the city with neighboring South Portland and other communities around the state and country that restrict synthetic pesticide use. They say the goal of the ordinance is to reduce exposure to residents, pets and wildlife.

The City Council's Sustainability & Transportation Committee unanimously approved the ordinance after a public hearing on Thursday. It could now head for a first reading before the full council on Nov. 6, followed by a public hearing and vote on Nov. 20.

The proposal would prohibit the use of synthetic pesticides except for some circumstances. It would also establish a Pesticide Management Oversight Committee to help inform the public and businesses.

