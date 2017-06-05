Portland City Hall to go 'green' this week

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Portland City Hall will be lit green this week, coinciding with its mayor's support of "Climate Mayors."

Mayor Ethan Strimling recently joined the network, described by a city spokesperson as a collection of more than 200 U.S. mayors "working together to strengthen local efforts for reducing greenhouse gas emissions" as well as supporting favorable policy efforts at the federal and global level.

"Our city has joined Climate Mayors to mutually strengthen grassroots-level, city-led activity on undertaking climate action," Mayor Strimling said. "Here in Portland, we've already undertaken, or are in the process of working toward, a number of sustainability efforts to ensure that our city has a climate-compatible future."

The spokesperson said Strimling is working with city councilors to sponsor a resolve in support of the Paris Agreement for the full council to act on at the body's June 19 meeting.

