Portland City Hall power struggle finally gets public airing

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Monday may mark the culmination of a long battle between Portland’s elected mayor, Ethan Strimling, and the city’s highest-level employee, City Manager Jon Jennings.

The two have been sparring for more than a year, arguing over the limits of their job titles and duties. Jennings says Strimling has been stepping on toes in City Hall by communicating with employees, including to help him research and draft policy proposals. He says Strimling’s job is more limited than the mayor thinks. Jennings also has called Strimling a liar and says he is politicizing City Hall and antagonizing workers.

