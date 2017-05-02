Old murder files stored in attic get a new look

(Photo: Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- One of the now-retired Portland police detectives who investigated the 1989 murder of Jessica L. Briggs has turned over two boxes of case files he has kept in his attic, including material never before disclosed to Anthony Sanborn Jr.’s defense team, court documents show.

Portland police Detective James Daniels, the lead investigator in Briggs’ murder, returned the boxes to the Portland Police Department on April 26, after they were stored for an unknown amount of time in his attic, according to court documents filed Monday by Sanborn’s attorney, Amy Fairfield. She used the filing to reiterate her request for a judge to set aside Sanborn’s conviction.

Click here to read the full article by our media partners at The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram.

© 2017 WCSH-TV