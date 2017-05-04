PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Workers in Portland will get a break on their coffee budget on Thursday.

A coffee giveaway is part of Downtown Worker Appreciation Day organized by Portland Downtown and Portland Buy Local.

The two groups hold the event each year to celebrate Portland as a great place to live, work and play.

Workers can pick up free coffee and other treats between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at booths in Monument Square, Tommy's Park and the Portland Museum of Art.

