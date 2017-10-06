MISSING: 37-year-old Portland man last seen Oct. 2

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man from Portland.

Michael Hildebran, 37, was last seen Monday leaving his residence at 457 Cumberland Avenue in Portland and walking west on Congress Street, according to police. His belongings were left at home.

Police have learned Hildebran may have been going to South Portland to an unknown location.

His disappearance does not appear suspicious at this time, police said. His family however is concerned due to the lack of communication with them.

Hildebran is described as a white male that's 6 foot, 2 inches tall and 280 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Blumenthal's whereabouts is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

