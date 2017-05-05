Man disappears as behavioral health worsens

Benvindo Nzau hasn't been seen since leaving his home in Portland on April 20

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A decline in behavioral health preceded the disappearance of a man from Portland.

Police are looking for 39-year-old Benvindo Nzau. He is 5 ft. 6 ins. tall with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, green soccer t-shirt, blue jeans and a black winter hat.

Police said the last person to see Nzau was his roommate at their home on Washington Avenue. He left around 10 p.m. on April 20 without saying where he was going.

Emergency crews also came to his aid last month. Police said Nzau had walked to the Androscoggin County town of Wales on April 7. The emergency officials who found him said he told them he was trying to walk to Canada. Police said friends are concerned that he may be trying to walk to Canada again, and may be carrying an Angolan passport.

These attempts are cited by police as signs of deteriorating behavioral health over the past few months. Police said his condition may render Nzau unable to communicate even though he speaks French, Portuguese, Lingala and limited English. In his current state, police said he is unable to care for himself and has not access his bank account for money.

Police said information about Nzau can be shared with them by calling (207) 874-8575.

© 2017 WCSH-TV