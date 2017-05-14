Jets change flight paths and sleep patterns

A Delta jet takes off from the Portland International Jetport, where the passenger count has bumped up in 2015 after a rough winter. (Photo: Gordon Chibroski - Portland Press Herald Staff Photographer)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The next few weeks may not be as restful as usual for people who live along a new flight path for planes at the Portland International Jetport.

A taxiway repair project will require planes to fly over more populated areas in Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough. Work will impact the ability of planes to land from the west and depart to the west. Those restrictions will also result in an increase in operations during early morning and late evening hours.

Flights will follow the temporary route from May 15 to June 6.

The Jetport tries to address concerns about disturbances caused by jet engines through a standing Noise Advisory Committee. Complaints can be filed through the Jetport's Noise Abatement Program website.

