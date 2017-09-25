WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Fire damages fire station in Portland's North Deering neighborhood

Dennis Hoey, Portland Press Herald , WCSH 11:22 PM. EDT September 25, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) The cause of a fire that damaged a Portland fire station Sunday evening will be investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

» Read the full story at PressHerald.com

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Nixon said the fire, which broke out around 6 p.m. in the kitchen area of the Allen Avenue fire station, caused moderate damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the one-story building, which houses the Ladder 4 and Medcu 4 fire companies. Nixon said it made sense to have an independent agency take a look at the cause.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories