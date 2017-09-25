Fire damages fire station in Portland's North Deering neighborhood

The North Deering Fire Station at 386 Allen Ave. houses Ladder Co. 4 and Medcu Co. 4. (Photo: Google photo)

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) The cause of a fire that damaged a Portland fire station Sunday evening will be investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Nixon said the fire, which broke out around 6 p.m. in the kitchen area of the Allen Avenue fire station, caused moderate damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the one-story building, which houses the Ladder 4 and Medcu 4 fire companies. Nixon said it made sense to have an independent agency take a look at the cause.

