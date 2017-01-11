'Empty gesture' regulation says anti short-term home rental groups

The City of Portland's housing committee meets in September 2016.

PORTLAND, Maine (PETER MCGUIRE/PRESS HERALD) -- Portland is facing a backlash from residents who want the city to enforce zoning rules against short-term rentals such as those advertised on Airbnb, saying the practice is disrupting neighborhoods that are off-limits to bed-and-breakfasts and hotels.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY AT PRESS HERALD.com

“Essentially, you have commercial businesses moving deeply into residential areas,” said Celeste Bard, who lives on Prospect Street in the Deering Highlands neighborhood. In the past six months, at least three single-family homes in her neighborhood have been converted into short-term rentals, which she sees as unlicensed hotels, Bard said.

Copyright 2016 Portland Press Herald