Damage to utility pole causes traffic light issues in Portland

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 3:52 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Damage to a utility pole on Walton Street has shut off traffic signals in multiple locations in Portland.

According to Central Maine Power's Twitter account, a tractor-trailer took out the utility pole. The city's Twitter account said signals were out at Forest Avenue and Walton Street, Woodfords Corner, Vannah Avenue and Baxter Boulevard.

CMP is on scene working to switch power feed and restore service to as many as possible.

Officials said around 2:30 p.m. it could be 4-5 hours before power is completely restored.

