PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Crews from multiple municipalities responded to a three-alarm fire in Portland Monday night that ultimately displaced over 35 people from 4 different apartment buildings.

Flames engulfed a multi-unit apartment building located at 6 Cumberland Ave. in the city's East End neighborhood.

Officials said the fire spread to four buildings — two on Cumberland Avenue and two on Merrill Street.

Crews knocked out the flames incredibly quickly. They said they got the call just before 8 p.m. Just a half hour later, no flames could be seen from street level.

One woman who lives on the first floor told NEWS CENTER that her faulty stove possibly started the fire, but no cause has been confirmed yet by officials.

Other residents, asylum seekers from Angola, said they were worried about their papers being lost in the fire.

Portland Fire Department accounted for 11 residents from 6 Cumberland Ave., but they did not immediately know if that included everyone who lives there. Officials did say they believe everyone made it out safely with no injuries.

Smoke alarms were working and going off. All residents from 6 Cumberland Ave. and the three other buildings were displaced and are currently being helped by the Red Cross.

All Portland FD equipment was used, but other crews responded just to help.

