Construction in downtown Portland trips gas leak

Traffic is blocked on India Street in Portland due to a gas leak

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The flow of traffic on India Street in Portland was stopped by a gas leak on Friday morning.

The Portland Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Keith Gautreau said the gas was released by construction work. Firefighters are checking buildings in the area to make sure they are not filling with gas.

As of about 10 a.m., police officers on scene were telling drivers they can expect the road to reopen soon.

© 2017 WCSH-TV