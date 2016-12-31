Close Closing out the year with a splash Closing out the year with a splash WCSH 7:52 PM. EST December 31, 2016 TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Wanted: Santa Claus Return to Pearl Harbor: Part 1 The Maine Christmas Song (2016) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Christmas Eve shopping Return to Pearl Harbor: Part 2 High School Hockey Wednesday ELLE-Gardner More Stories Warming stations for Mainers without power Dec 31, 2016, 1:12 p.m. Sunshine returns into New Year's Day Dec 29, 2016, 4:15 a.m. Swimmers close out 2016 with a splash Dec 31, 2016, 5:24 p.m.