City of Portland: those traps are to transport turtles, don't vandalize

Evergreen Cemetery, 2016 (Photo: Portland Maine Park Rangers)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's largest city is telling its residents to stop vandalizing traps that are designed to help move turtles to a pond.



The city's official Twitter account says Thursday that traps at Evergreen Cemetery are part of a project to transport turtles from the cemetery back to Capisic (CAP'-is-ick) Pond.



The city says some of the traps have been vandalized, presumably because people thought the traps were designed to harm animals. The city assures residents the traps "are a good thing."



The city didn't have a number of how many turtle traps had been vandalized as of Thursday.



Evergreen Cemetery is the second-largest public space in Portland and it's popular with nature lovers, in part because of its winding walking paths, woods and wetlands.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press