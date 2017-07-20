City of Portland: those traps are to transport turtles, don't vandalize

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's largest city is telling its residents to stop vandalizing traps that are designed to help move turtles to a pond.
The city's official Twitter account says Thursday that traps at Evergreen Cemetery are part of a project to transport turtles from the cemetery back to Capisic (CAP'-is-ick) Pond.
The city says some of the traps have been vandalized, presumably because people thought the traps were designed to harm animals. The city assures residents the traps "are a good thing."
The city didn't have a number of how many turtle traps had been vandalized as of Thursday.
Evergreen Cemetery is the second-largest public space in Portland and it's popular with nature lovers, in part because of its winding walking paths, woods and wetlands.
