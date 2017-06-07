Avoid the ticket: Residential Parking Permit renewal time

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- The City of Portland is reaching the annual deadline for Residential Parking Permit renewal on June 30th. The permits are the only way to park on downtown Portland streets without getting ticketed (or eventually booted) at non-metered parking spots.

All Portland permits are released from the City of Portland Parking Division in City Hall. The division is located on the bottom floor of city hall in Room 20. If you currently have a permit, it expires on June 30th, 2017. If you have never had a permit, you need to get one if you park in any of these zones.

If you haven't gotten a permit and need one you should make sure that both your car registration and your driver's license both match your Portland address before applying. The division cannot issue you a parking permit without both of these matching your home location in Portland.

Click RIGHT HERE for an application, they're free.

Keep in mind that a residential sticker will only keep your car protected from tickets if you're parking in a 'safe zone' that neither needs to be street cleaned or plowed during snow bans. Permits do not allow you do park at metered spots without needing to pay.

