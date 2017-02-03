Arrest made in connection with hate crime incident in Portland: police

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A Portland man was arrested Friday in connection with "the bias motivated attack" against two Casco Bay High School students, according to Portland Police.

The incident happened last Friday, where police say a group of black students while waiting for a bus after school was verbally accosted by 20-year-old Jamie Hoffman with racial slurs.

Police say two students that came to their defense were then assaulted by Hoffman, who displayed a screwdriver "in a threatening manner" toward the group. This resulted in a felony charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Hoffman was also charged with interference with constitutional and civil rights and two counts of assault.

Police praised the assistance of information from the public that helped lead detectives to identify Hoffman. They say had students and members from the public that heard reports through the media not come forward, the swiftness of the arrest would not have been possible.

Portland PD says this type of incident is "disturbing" and "has no place in our community."

The department has forwarded the case to the Maine attorney general's office for possible action under the Maine Civil Rights Act.

Students joined by Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling marched against the alleged crime Friday morning.

Hoffman was also arrested for warrants charging failure to appear for burglary to a motor vehicle and theft.

