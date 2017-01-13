22-year-old victim fights off assailant in Portland's West End

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A 22-year-old woman from Portland was assaulted while walking in the city's West End neighborhood Thursday night.

According to Portland Police, she was able to fight off the attacker by screaming to people nearby, striking him and using pepper spray. The man, police say, eventually ran away.

The incident happened on Brackett Street near Pine Street around 8 p.m.

The woman told police she noticed she was being followed for several blocks and became concerned when she saw that he was getting closer. She walked faster to try and put space between them, but the perpetrator stuck, eventually grabbing her as she was crossing the street.

Police were told that witnesses came to the woman's aid and that one man chased the assailant to Winter Street before losing sight of him.

That suspect is described by police as a white male, 20-30 years old and 5-foot 10-inches tall with pale skin, a clean-shaven face and chubby figure. Witnesses tell police he was wearing dark clothing, a blue jacket and a beanie hat, also carrying a messenger-style bag and an object that looked like an umbrella.

The victim was not injured during the attack, but police say her action's prevented a more serious attack from occurring — she was aware of her surroundings, took actions to separate herself from the attacker and was prepared to defend herself during the attack and immediately called for help.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Portland Police at 207-874-8575.

Portland PD reminds all that it regularly offers Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) classes to members of the community. RAD training is a self-defense program geared toward realistic options for women in these types of attacks. For more information on this program, call (207) 874-8643 or email: ppdrad@portlandmaine.gov.

