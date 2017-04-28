Portland woman transforms car into chalkboard

PORTLAND, Me (NEWS CENTER) -- For 24 year old Kim Saltmarsh, her car has been a witness to some intense parts of her life.

She learned to drive, took her license exam and grew into a woman with her Corolla. Its gone up hills and come down mountains, much like Kim herself.

And, after all of these years, the car was starting to look its age.

So, for this graduate of beauty school, she decided it was time for a facelift. She could've used any paint, but for her, there was only one choice: chalkboard paint.

"Sharon", the name she gave to her car, now has a new lease on life. Kim leaves a tray of chalk for any passerby to leave a piece of their heart behind.

If you'd like to add your art, you can find her car in the Park Street section of Portland's west end during the weekends and weekday mornings.

You can follow Kim's adventures with "Sharon" on her instagram account.

