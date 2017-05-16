Portland woman dies in one car crash I-95 in Benton

BENTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State police say an 80 year-old woman from Portland was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash along interstate 95 in Benton.
Police say Mary Ricci's car veered off the road around mile 136 into the median around 5:30 p.m. Her car hit a ledge sending it airborne and it rolled three times before stopping.
Ricci died at the scene.
State police are still trying to determine the cause of the one car accident.
