Portland welcomes tall ships during Coast Guard anniversary

The Coast Guard cutter Eagle takes on passengers off Portland Head Light before entering Portland Harbor for a three-day visit in 2012. Ctsy Portland Press Herald John Patriquin

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The city of Portland is welcoming two special tall ships this weekend on what coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the United States Coast Guard.

The Portland Press Herald reports the nonprofit group Tall Ships Portland will welcome the Coast Guard's USS Eagle and the SSV Oliver Hazard Perry on Friday and Saturday, respectively, at the Portland Harbor. The vessels will be open to the public for free tours Saturday and Sunday.

Portland's maritime festivities fall in line with the celebration of the Coast Guard's 227th anniversary. The Coast Guard was established on Aug. 4, 1790.

Tall Ships Portland works with the Coast Guard to promote sailing for teenagers. Chapter president Alex Agnew says the group is excited to bring both vessels together for Portland residents.



