Portland unrolls new short-term rental rules

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 11: In this photo illustration, the Airbnb app is displayed in front of a computer screen showing an announcement on the Airbnb website on December 11, 2017, in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images) (Photo: Chesnot, 2017 Chesnot)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Those who rent their homes and apartments through services like Airbnb are facing new fines and registration fees in Maine's most populous city.



Starting Jan. 1, hosts must register their short-term rentals with Portland and pay a fee that increases based on the number of rentals. There's a daily fine of $100 for those who fail to do so.



The city put a cap of five rentals per person and banned people from renting out single-family homes if they don't live there.



Portland also imposed a cap of 300 non-owner occupied units that can be rented out across Portland. Islands aren't included in that cap.



Airbnb recently agreed to start collecting lodging tax in Maine.



