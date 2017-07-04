Portland Symphony director conducts his final Fourth

robert moody (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The top musical leaders of the Portland Symphony Orchestra are going out with a bang.



The holiday pops concert on Portland's Eastern Promenade marks the final Fourth of July performance with the symphony for music director Robert Moody and assistant director Andrew Crust.



Both are departing for the Memphis Symphony Orchestra after completing the upcoming season.



Orchestra officials say there will be some guest conducting spots in the upcoming season as the symphony goes about replacing Moody. Then the symphony will find a new assistant conductor.

© 2017 Associated Press