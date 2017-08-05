Portland schools to phase in plan for new grading system

PORTLAND, Maine (PRESS HERALD) - Portland school officials will phase in a new and more complex grading system this fall, dropping plans to adopt it immediately for the entering high school freshman class, which will be the first to graduate under new proficiency-based standards.
Instead, the district will introduce the 1-through-4 system at all middle schools this fall. The three high schools will continue their current grading systems.
