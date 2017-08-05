WCSH
Close

Portland schools to phase in plan for new grading system

NOEL K. GALLAGHER and Portland Press Herald , WCSH 7:39 PM. EDT August 05, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (PRESS HERALD) - Portland school officials will phase in a new and more complex grading system this fall, dropping plans to adopt it immediately for the entering high school freshman class, which will be the first to graduate under new proficiency-based standards.

Read more at pressherald.com

Instead, the district will introduce the 1-through-4 system at all middle schools this fall. The three high schools will continue their current grading systems.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories