Portland schools to phase in plan for new grading system

Pupils write their name on a sheet of paper during a class at the Paul Lapie primary school in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on September 1, 2016 for the start of the school year. File image (Photo: Mehdi Fedouach/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (PRESS HERALD) - Portland school officials will phase in a new and more complex grading system this fall, dropping plans to adopt it immediately for the entering high school freshman class, which will be the first to graduate under new proficiency-based standards.

Read more at pressherald.com

Instead, the district will introduce the 1-through-4 system at all middle schools this fall. The three high schools will continue their current grading systems.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald