Portland School Department's role in political push for borrowing questioned

PORTLAND, Maine (PRESS HERALD) -- Some Portland city councilors say the school department is improperly supporting the efforts of a political advocacy group lobbying for council and voter approval of a $70 million bond to renovate four elementary schools. The dust-up comes as community organizers are mounting a lobbying campaign to persuade the City Council to ask for voter approval of a full slate of renovations at Longfellow, Lyseth, Presumpscot and Reiche elementary schools.

Advocates are organizing, raising money for coordinated postcard campaigns and holding rallies to make their case as an ad hoc committee of School Board and City Council members continues to examine how much money the schools need and how large a tax increase the city can afford. A public hearing about potential bond amounts will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the council chambers.

