Portland, Scarborough restaurant owners plead guilty to tax evasion

J's Oyster in Portland - Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette, Portland Press Herald (Photo: Shawn Patrick Ouellette, Portland Press Herald)

Two southern Maine restaurateurs have pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion and have agreed to each pay more than $1 million in restitution in addition to serving time in jail, court records show.

As part of separate deals with prosecutors, Cynthia Brown, 57, the owner of J’s Oyster Bar in the Old Port, and John DiSanto Sr., 59, owner of Anjon’s Italian Restaurant on Route 1 in Scarborough, pleaded guilty to failing to pay taxes on sales made at their restaurants.

