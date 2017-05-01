Portland protest against ice detainments

A sign protesting ICE detainments in Portland.

Dozens of protesters headed to Portland's Congress Square today upset with President Trump's immigration policies.

This is the latest in a handful of demonstrations on this same issue that have been held in the city.

This gathering had a specific message criticizing recent detentions of immigrants in Maine by ICE.

Sandra Scribner Merlim, the wife of one of those immigrants, spoke at Monday’s rally saying her husband isn't a criminal in the U.S. illegally who wants to harm people.

“Many people like my husband simply do not fit into this category,” said Scribner. “It's morally unacceptable. This is the United States of America, founded built and inhabited by immigrants. This is against our core values as Americans.”

Other speakers included immigration lawyers.

They encouraged people attending the rally to tell Maine's congressional delegation to oppose President Trump on immigration.

Similar rallies were held in other cities across the country.

