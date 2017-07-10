Portland Police looking for missing man last seen in June

Sebastian Kelley ( Ctsy Portland Police )

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Portland Police are asking for the public's help in finding Sebastian Kelley.

Police say Kelley is a black man who weighs about 200 pounds and is 5'11". Kelley has brown eyes, black hair that is partially balding and may have a beard and mustache. He also has tattoo on his right wrist, forearm and left side of neck.

Police say Kelley was last seen on June 17, near Gilman street in Portland.

If anyone knows Kelley's whereabouts, they are asked to call Portland Police, more specifically Detective Beaumont at (207) 874 - 8524.

