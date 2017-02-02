Portland Police Chief honored as Chief of the Year

Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck

Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck was named Police Chief of the Year by the Maine Association of Police (MAP) last Saturday during its 18th annual awards banquet.

Chief Sauschuck received the David W. Pickering Chief’s Award. Originally known as the MAP "Chief's Award" the award was renamed in 2001, in memory of former Cape Elizabeth Police Chief David W. Pickering who passed away in 2000 after a long battle with cancer. Dave Pickering was well known among officers and chiefs alike, having also served as President of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association. Pickering was widely respected as an intelligent and fair administrator as well as an ardent supporter of Maine Law Enforcement. The award is presented to a chief among MAP member units who has shown outstanding support for, and made contributions to, the Maine Association of Police.

“I cannot say enough positive things about Chief Sauschuck -- his leadership, strength, character as a chief and more importantly as a person are top notch and it is no surprise to me that he would receive this honor,” said City Manager Jon Jennings. “I want to thank the Maine Association of Police for recognizing him with this award. The City and the citizens of Portland are truly lucky to have him serving us.”

Portland Officer Jeff Hawkins received the Larry Gross Cop’s Cop Award and Officer Christian Stickney of Portland PD and North Edge K-9 received the President’s Recognition Award.

Jennings continued, “I’d also like to congratulate Officer Hawkins and Stickney for the awards that they received and commend them for the work that they do each and every day on behalf of all of us. We are truly lucky to have such a hard-working group of men and women working within the Portland Police Department.”

Chief Sauschuck has served the City of Portland since 1997 when he began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer. Chief Sauschuck was appointed Chief of Police in January of 2012. He leads a team of highly trained, professional men and women committed to the department’s core values of leadership, integrity and service.

