Don Crisman hopes 51st trip to Super Bowl ends with a Patriots win
HEADLINES
Updated 1:22 PM. EST
- Grid
- List
- Local
Sending kids to summer camp, one egg at a timeSending kids to summer camp, one egg at a time Saturday marked the 44th annual Dysart's Snowmobile Ride-in. It's a tradition that helps kids all over Maine attend summer camp.
- Local
- 1 hour ago
- Local
Houston teacher's lesson on who to cheer forHouston teacher's lesson on who to cheer for Houston special education teacher gives a lesson in the New England Patriots.
- Local
- 19 hours ago
- Local
Iraqi family affected by travel ban reunited with daughterIraqi family affected by travel ban reunited with daughter
- Local
- 14 hours ago
- Politics
Judge grants restraining order against Trump's immigration orderJudge grants restraining order against Trump's immigration order The Washington Attorney General’s challenge to President Donald Trump’s extreme vetting executive order heads to federal court for its first hearing Friday.
- Politics
- 7 hours ago
- Blogs
Tom Johnston BLOG: Big Win? Big Storm?Tom Johnston BLOG: Big Win? Big Storm?
- Blogs
- 18 hours ago
- Sanford-Springvale
Dog helps track missing woman to New HampshireDog helps track missing woman to New Hampshire
- Sanford-Springvale
- 16 hours ago
- Portland
Arrest made in connection with hate crime incident in Portland: policeArrest made in connection with hate crime incident in Portland: police
- Portland
- 19 hours ago
- Life
Jordyn's Journey: The road to recoveryJordyn's Journey: The road to recovery From college athletics, to an opiate addiction, to recovery – NEWS CENTER brings you the story of a woman who crossed borders to get help for her addiction
- Life
- 58 minutes ago
- Local
Final investigative hearing into the sinking of the El Faro set for next weekFinal investigative hearing into the sinking of the El Faro set for next week In late September 2015, the cargo ship El Faro left Jacksonville, Florida, on its fateful trip.
- Local
- 16 hours ago
- Local
Harvesting a piece of Maine's "icy" historyHarvesting a piece of Maine's "icy" history It was once one of Maine's top industries-- ice harvesting. Although times have changed, one museum in Orrington is working to keep the memory alive.
- Local
- 19 minutes ago
- Superbowl
They do exist! Falcons fans found in MaineThey do exist! Falcons fans found in Maine
- Superbowl
- 16 hours ago
- Local
Shop class chopped out of curriculum; industry suffersShop class chopped out of curriculum; industry suffers Construction industry suffers -- insiders claim not enough skilled young workers joining the field.
- Local
- 16 hours ago
- Local
NTSB releases recovery footage of VDR ahead of final El Faro hearingNTSB releases recovery footage of VDR ahead of final El Faro hearing Eerie footage of the El Faro at the bottom of the ocean was released Friday ahead of the third and final Marine Board hearing into the loss of the container ship Monday.
- Local
- 17 hours ago
- Local
Patriots fans share superstitions ahead of Super Bowl LIPatriots fans share superstitions ahead of Super Bowl LI
- Local
- 17 hours ago
- 207
The re-imagining of the Portland Museum of ArtThe re-imagining of the Portland Museum of Art The Portland Museum of Art is reopening after an extensive, multi-million dollar renovation.
- 207
- 14 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban
-
Superbowl
NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable
-
Nation-Now
Hooters to open new chain with male servers
-
Nation-Now
Trump vows to overturn ban on political activity by churches
-
Nation-Now
At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers killed in disputed east
-
Nation-Now
Trump bucks breakfast tradition by calling for prayers for Schwarzenegger
-
Nation-Now
Prison employee found dead at Delaware hostage standoff
-
Nation-Now
Navy: Special forces flew Trump flag in convoy
-
News
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
-
Nation-Now
As a doctor just back from Sudan, hospitality from Muslims greeted me everywhere
-
Nation-Now
Trump memorializes Navy SEAL killed in raid in Yemen at Dover base
-
Nation-Now
Trump: Go nuclear and abolish filibuster on Gorsuch vote if needed
-
Nation-Now
Drone industry concerned about Trump regulation reduction
-
Nation-Now
Slack, Microsoft step up war on work email
-
Nation-Now
Tesla's electric car falls short in new IIHS crash tests
-
Nation-Now
Americans are making big compromises to buy homes
-
Nation-Now
The Westminster Dog Show is now going to include cats
-
Nation-Now
Trump: Call it a ban if you want
-
Weird
YIKES: Python gets stuck in owner's gauged ear hole
-
Nation-Now
First results on Scott Kelly after year in space reveal space travel changes DNA
-
Your #DriveForFive Patriots spirit
-
Superbowl
15 hour ago 11:31 p.m.
Pat's Dynasty, Pt. 3: Three Out of Four Ain't Bad (2005)
-
Superbowl
19 hour ago 7:13 p.m.
Don Crisman hopes 51st trip to Super Bowl ends with a Patriots win
-
Local
2 hour ago 12:47 p.m.
Portland PD honor officers, citizens who make a difference
-
Superbowl
15 hour ago 11:10 p.m.
Lewiston's legendary lineman enjoying life in Texas
-
Local
14 hour ago 12:05 a.m.
Maine GOP: keep partisan politics out of Portland classrooms
-
Local
2 hour ago 12:17 p.m.
Bishop takes his ministry to the mountaintop
-
-
Local
1 hour ago 1:22 p.m.
Sending kids to summer camp, one egg at a time
-
Local
19 hour ago 7:06 p.m.
Houston teacher's lesson on who to cheer for
-
Local
15 hour ago 11:50 p.m.
Iraqi family affected by travel ban reunited with daughter
-
Politics
7 hour ago 7:14 a.m.
Judge grants restraining order against Trump's immigration order
-
Blogs
19 hour ago 7:43 p.m.
Tom Johnston BLOG: Big Win? Big Storm?
-
Sanford-Springvale
16 hour ago 10:19 p.m.
Dog helps track missing woman to New Hampshire
-
Portland
19 hour ago 7:35 p.m.
Arrest made in connection with hate crime incident in Portland: police
-
Life
44 hour ago 6:43 p.m.
Jordyn's Journey: The road to recovery
-
Local
16 hour ago 10:20 p.m.
Final investigative hearing into the sinking of the El Faro set for next week
-
Local
12 mins ago 2:20 p.m.
Harvesting a piece of Maine's "icy" history
-
Jordyn's Journey: Finding a solution
-
Jordyn's Journey: The search for help
-
Kitten Bowl