'Portland on Tap' brews up a big party

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Did you know that Portland has the most micro breweries per capita?

Did you know that Portland has the most micro breweries per capita in the whole country?

It was obvious that Mainers love their beer Saturday at the third annual Portland on Tap - a festival dedicated to craft beer and a good time.

16 Maine breweries and 65 breweries from across the country filled the Cross Insurance Arena.

There was also live music and games-- it was pretty much a giant party.

"You know, we say it's a craft beer - we're all here tasting the craft beers - but it's a party. Let's face it," said Herb Ivy, a DJ from WDLM. "It's a great party in January in Portland. It is amazing. The craft beer industry is so huge here, and the collaboration between breweries and how they work together - it's really really cool and very very different, unlike any other place in the country."

Copyright 2016 WCSH