Portland Museum of Art to open public sculpture park

Johnathan Borofsky's Human Structures sculpture (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- On Friday, for the first time, the Portland Museum of Art will open its new David E. Shaw and Family Sculpture Park. The park will be open to the public to explore, without having to purchase a museum ticket.

Exhibit Director Mark Bessire said the goal of a public park is to bring a new green space to Congress Square that will make it a destination for visitors and residents to come and enjoy. Bessire added that for the last five years, the museum has made it their mission to become more accessible and inviting to the public. The new, handicap accessible sculpture park also features a brand new piece- Johnathan Borofsky's Human Structures sculpture, which Bessire says symbolizes community and coming together.

The park will open Friday during the First Friday event along Congress Street and Congress Square.

