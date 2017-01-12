Portland mom arrested on heroin trafficking charges

Amy Santiago / Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Portland mom faces drug trafficking charges after law enforcement raided her apartment earlier this week.

Police say 35-year-old Amy Santiago was the subject of an ongoing investigation, accused of trafficking heroin. On Tuesday, police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency served a search warrant at her apartment on Grant Street. The operation shut down the road for a period of time.

Two of her kids were in the home during the time.

The police department's Special Reaction Team was used in the arrest. They had information that people in the apartment may have been in possession of firearms.

Santiago is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

The Department of Human Services took custody of the children.

