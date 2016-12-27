Portland Middle Eastern Market Vandalized

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Portland police are investigating after someone vandalized the Ahram Hilal grocery store in Portland on Christmas Eve.

A young man believed to be wielding something that looked like a baseball bat smashed the front windows of the store, police said.

%INLINE%

Despite the boarded up windows, the store is still open. The owner would not talk on camera to NEWS CENTER but did say someone smashed the windows to his store.

Copyright 2016 WCSH