Portland Mayor reaches deadline to veto budget

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Portland mayor Ethan Strimling has until Monday afternoon to veto the proposed $345 million city budget.

Last week, the city council voted to eliminate the mayor's assistant job, which would save the city about $70,000 a year. Strimling voted against eliminating the position and has threatened to veto the budget if the position is cut.

City councilor Belinda Ray, who pitched the idea of cutting the position, said the money saved could be used to hire a Portland waterfront manager to oversee and maintain an area of the city seeing an increase in economic development.

If the mayor vetoes the budget, the city council could override his veto or come up with a new budget proposal before the deadline on July 1st.

