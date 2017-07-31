Portland man busted for third OUI offense, drug possession

John Andretta Jr (Photo: Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office)

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Portland was arrested last Friday and charged with his third operating under the influence offense.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a car driven by John Andretta Jr. following reports of a vehicle along Route 1 swerving "all over the road."

Andretta Jr. failed a sobriety test, and a subsequent search of his car turned up crack cocaine, amphetamine drugs, trafficking evidence and more than $3,500 in cash.

The 53-year-old was charged with OUI, third offense, as well as Class C unlawful possession of crack cocaine and Class D unlawful obsession of schedule W amphetamine.

He was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset and held on $1,000 cash bail, pending a court appearance Monday.

