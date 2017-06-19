Portland landlord's request for a new trial denied.

Gregory Nisbet appears at his hearing for a new trial.

A judge in Portland has denied landlord Gregory Nisbet’s request for a new trial.

Nisbet was sentenced to 90 days behind bars for a misdemeanor code violation at an apartment on Noyes Street in Portland where a deadly fire broke out. Six people died in the fire. Nisbet was acquitted of manslaughter charges but was found guilty of not having windows that were up to code on the third floor of the building.

The judge issued the ruling on Friday. Nisbet’s attorney Matt Nichols says he is now considering an appeal and has 21 days to file it.

