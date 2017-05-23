Portland keeping ranked choice voting

Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling on May 23, 2017.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) –

Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling says the city will not be affected by the Maine Supreme Court’s decision that ranked choice voting is unconstitutional.

He says the city’s corporation counsel, Danielle West-Chuta, told city councilors and staff in an e-mail that ranked-choice voting is written in the city’s charter and therefore protected by state law.

She cites:

§2555. Election by plurality

In a city election, unless otherwise provided by municipal charter, the person who receives a plurality of the votes cast for election to any office is elected to that office.

The mayor also says he’s disappointed by the city’s decision

“I will say I'm disappointed in the supreme court's ruling,” said Strimling. “I think ranked choice voting has been an effective tool for the city and I would love to see it statewide. I hope the legislature looks to using a constitutional amendment as opposed to throwing out the referendum.”

Legislative leaders could decide in the next two days whether to bring up the constitutional amendment, a bill to eliminate ranked choice or both.

