Portland Jetport warns neighbors: It could get noisy

On Wednesday, August 21, 2013, a US Airways Express jet takes off from the Portland Jetport and flies over the oil tanks of South Portland. (Photo: Gordon Chibroski/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

The Portland International Jetport is warning neighbors that repair work to a taxi-way will bring new flight patterns for early-morning and evening flights over Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough.

» READ THE FULL STORY AT PRESSHERALD.COM

The temporary change will likely bring aircraft noise to regions that are not typically affected by it, said Jetport General Manager Paul Bradbury.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald